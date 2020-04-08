Netflix Rolls Out Additional Parental Controls

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) yesterday announced a massive upgrade to the parental controls available on its streaming platform in the face of stay-at-home orders and lockdowns around the globe.

Parents can use ratings to limit the movies and television shows that appear on a child's profile. This "profile maturity rating" tool allows adults to add varying controls for each individual family member's profile. These tools were developed using the ratings systems specific to each country.

Programs like Netflix's Sex Education may not be suitable for younger viewers. Image source: Netflix.

Another tool lets users block specific titles, regardless of the maturity rating. Parents also have the option of turning off auto-play to prevent unwanted bingeing sessions.

Netflix provided a screening page that allows parents to review what shows their children have been watching. This lets them flag content that may be inappropriate for the age or maturity level of that viewer's profile, helping Netflix further improve its controls.

Finally, parents now have the option of adding a four-digit PIN to each profile thus preventing children from accessing another profile that contains programming oriented toward a more mature audience.

Find out why Netflix is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Netflix is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.