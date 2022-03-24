US Markets
Netflix rival NENT to offer live sports in Britain after launch

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT NENTb.ST, which is planning to enter Britain later this year with its streaming service Viaplay, said on Thursday it would now add live sports to its content line-up in the country.

Known for Nordic noir crime series such as "The Bridge", NENT is expanding to more than a dozen countries to compete with bigger rivals Netflix NFLX.O and Disney+ DIS.N.

It has also secured long-term exclusive rights in Britain to sporting events such as ice hockey, skating and handball from various sports organizations, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

