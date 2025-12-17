Markets
NFLX

Netflix Is Right Home For Warner Bros, Says Co-CEO

December 17, 2025 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Netflix (NFLX) welcomed the recommendation from the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Board for stockholders to reject the unsolicited offer from Paramount Skydance (PSKY), launched on December 8, 2025. Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters sent letter to Warner Bros. Discovery stockholders, and said they believe Netflix is the right home for Warner Bros.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, said: "This was a competitive process that delivered the best outcome. Netflix and Warner Bros. complement each other. We're fully committed to releasing Warner Bros. films in theaters, with a traditional window, so audiences everywhere can enjoy them on the big screen."

