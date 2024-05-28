Netflix Revenue, Earnings, and Subscriptions Top Estimates

FXEmpire.com -

Netflix had nearly 270 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter and has been able to generate more average revenue from its membership base thanks to its portfolio of in-demand content, which will soon include more live events.

The company’s reported quarterly earnings of $5.28 per share beat the Wall Street consensus estimate of $4.52. Its revenue and subscriber figures beat estimates too ($9.37 billion versus $9.28 billion and 269.6 million versus 264.2 million, respectively).

It’s no wonder NFLX shares are up 33% this year – and they could rise more. MAPsignals data shows how Big Money investors are betting heavily on the forward picture of the stock.

Netflix Shares Reflect Heavy Accumulation

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. In the last year, NFLX has enjoyed strong investor demand, which we believe to be institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in NFLX shares. They reflect our proprietary inflow signal, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of technology names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental story happening with Netflix.

Netflix Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and a healthy fundamental backdrop make this company worth investigating. As you can see, NFLX has had strong sales and earnings growth:

3-year sales growth rate (+10.6%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+31%)

Source: FactSet

Also, EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +20.8%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. NFLX has a track record of strong financial performance.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

Netflix has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report multiple times in the last year. The blue bars below show when NFLX was a top pick…delivering value along the way:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the best of the best. Big Money demand drives stocks upward.

Netflix Price Prediction

The NFLX rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author owns NFLX in personal and managed accounts at the time of publication.

