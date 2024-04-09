Netflix Reports After the Close on 4/18 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Netflix (NASD: NFLX) NFLX next earnings date is projected to be 4/18 after the close, with earnings estimates of $4.50/share on $9.26 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Netflix earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q4 2023 1/23/2024 2.110 Q3 2023 10/18/2023 3.730 Q2 2023 7/19/2023 3.290 Q1 2023 4/18/2023 2.880 Q4 2022 1/19/2023 0.120

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Netflix has options available that expire April 19th.

