NFLX

Netflix Reports After the Close on 4/18 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

April 09, 2024 — 12:26 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Netflix (NASD: NFLX) NFLX next earnings date is projected to be 4/18 after the close, with earnings estimates of $4.50/share on $9.26 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Netflix earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q4 20231/23/20242.110
Q3 202310/18/20233.730
Q2 20237/19/20233.290
Q1 20234/18/20232.880
Q4 20221/19/20230.120

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Netflix has options available that expire April 19th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the NFLX options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

