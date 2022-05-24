US Markets
NFLX

Netflix releases new game titles

Contributor
Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Netflix Inc announced the launch of three mobile games on Tuesday, with a fourth title coming at the end of the month, as the streaming service best known for its movies and TV shows deepens its investment in interactive entertainment.

May 24 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O announced the launch of three mobile games on Tuesday, with a fourth title coming at the end of the month, as the streaming service best known for its movies and TV shows deepens its investment in interactive entertainment.

Canadian developer East Side Games re-released its Facebook game Dragon Up as a Netflix mobile title, as did Spanish developer 11 Bit Studios with its role-playing adventure game, Moonlighter. German developer HandyGames re-mastered its strategy game, Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt, for Netflix mobile.

All three mobile games are available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Stores.

On May 31, Exploding Kittens - The Game comes to Netflix mobile. Direwolf Digital adapted the popular card game for mobile devices.

Since launching the games initiative in November 2021, the company has acquired three studios, Finland’s Next Games, Texas-based developer Boss Fight Entertainment and Night School Studio, the developer best known for its supernatural mystery adventure“Oxenfree”.

These four titles bring the Netflix catalog to 22 games.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular