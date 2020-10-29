Netflix raises monthly charges for U.S. subscribers
Adds share move, announcement details
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Netflix NFLX.O has raised the monthly charges for its popular standard plan to $14 and its premium tier to $18 in the United States, the streaming giant said on Thursday.
Shares of the company were up 5% at $509.75 in afternoon trading.
The new standard plan will cost users $1 extra while it will be $2 for the premium plan.
"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films - in addition to our great fall line up," a company spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))
