Netflix raises monthly charges for U.S. subscribers

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Netflix NFLX.O has raised the monthly charges for its popular standard plan to $14 and its premium tier to $18 in the United States, the streaming giant said on Thursday.

Shares of the company were up 5% at $509.75 in afternoon trading.

The new standard plan will cost users $1 extra while it will be $2 for the premium plan.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films - in addition to our great fall line up," a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

