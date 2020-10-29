US Markets
NFLX

Netflix raises monthly charges for U.S. subscribers

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Netflix has raised the monthly charges for its popular standard plan to $14 and its premium tier to $18 in the United States, the streaming giant said on Thursday.

Adds share move, announcement details

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Netflix NFLX.O has raised the monthly charges for its popular standard plan to $14 and its premium tier to $18 in the United States, the streaming giant said on Thursday.

Shares of the company were up 5% at $509.75 in afternoon trading.

The new standard plan will cost users $1 extra while it will be $2 for the premium plan.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films - in addition to our great fall line up," a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular