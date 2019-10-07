Netflix Q3 Earnings Preview: NFLX Stock Set to Continue Its Fall Amid Streaming TV Competition?

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into everything investors need to know about Netflix NFLX stock with the streaming TV firm set to report its Q3 earnings results on October 16. We break down why shares of Netflix have fallen far behind their FAANG peers, what to expect from quarterly subscriber and revenue results, the firm’s streaming competitors, and much more.

Netflix stock has fallen far behind all of the other so-called FAANG stocks—Facebook FB, Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, and Google GOOGL—over the last 12 months. Shares of Netflix are down 22% over the 52 weeks and have tumbled 25% since it reported its Q2 results in July. The major drop came after Netflix fell well short of its own second-quarter subscriber estimates. Yet this wasn’t the first time the streaming TV firm came in below its subscriber projections and it has a history of blowing away estimates in the quarter following a miss.

Netflix management provided strong third-quarter guidance and the firm will likely have to beat that projection in order to see its stock jump. On top of that, NFLX is just a few weeks away from competing in a much more crowded streaming TV landscape, against some of the biggest companies in the world.

Disney DIS and Apple will both launch streaming offerings, Disney+ and Apple TV+, in November at price points far below Netflix. Plus, HBO T has been at the forefront of premium TV for years and Comcast CMCSA is set to roll out a streaming platform under its NBCUniversal brand.

Along with the competitive landscape, Wall Street might be worried about Netflix’s growing debt load. Nonetheless, our Zacks Consensus Estimates call for its third-quarter revenue to climb higher than it has over the past three quarters. Netflix remains a streaming giant and one of the only pure plays in the market aside from Roku ROKU...

As a reminder, if you feel that we missed something, or if you have any topic suggestions, shoot us an email at podcast@zacks.com. Make sure to check out all of our other audio content at zacks.com/podcasts, and remember to subscribe and leave us a rating wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.