Netflix Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI, Ads & Growth Plans

Netflix, Inc. NFLX used its second-quarterearnings callto emphasize expanding entertainment value, improving monetization and using technology to support growth. Management highlighted progress in advertising, artificial intelligence (AI), live programming and broader content formats as key areas shaping the company’s next phase.

The discussion also focused on how Netflix measures engagement, with executives stressing quality and variety alongside viewing hours. During the Q&A session, analysts pressed management on content spending, pricing, ads and new business initiatives.

NFLX Expands Focus Beyond Traditional Streaming

Netflix reported second-quarter revenues of $12.56 billion, up 13% year over year, while operating margin reached 33.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.57 billion.

Netflix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Co-CEO Greg Peters said the company is broadening its definition of entertainment value by improving quality, variety and quantity of engagement. He noted that viewing hours increased 2% in the first half of 2026, while live programming, podcasts, creators and games are being developed to serve different member needs.

During the Q&A, Peters told analysts that Netflix does not consider viewing hours the only measure of business health. He explained that live events can drive sign-ups, advertising and conversation despite accounting for a smaller share of total viewing hours.

Netflix Advances AI & Content Innovation

Netflix highlighted AI as a major technology priority across product development, advertising and content creation. Management said AI tools are being used to improve personalization, search capabilities and production workflows.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that GenAI workflows were used in roughly 300 titles in 2026, with applications across production processes, including post-production and complex visual sequences. He said that the technology is helping creators deliver higher-quality output more efficiently.

Sarandos added that AI is being viewed as a tool for creators rather than a replacement for creative talent. He said that efficiency gains from these tools are expected to support more content investment and improve returns from programming spending.

NFLX Builds Advertising Growth Engine

Advertising remained a central monetization priority, with management reaffirming plans to generate approximately $3 billion in ad revenues in 2026. Netflix said growth is being supported by its entertainment slate, AI-powered advertising tools and broader programmatic capabilities.

Peters said that the company is focused on improving total revenues from the ads business while increasing advertiser demand, measurement capabilities and product offerings. He noted that ad-supported plan monetization has room to improve as Netflix expands its advertising infrastructure.

The company also discussed expanding access for advertisers by automating more advertising workflows. Management said these investments are designed to improve inventory value and support future ad growth.

Netflix Maintains Pricing & Growth Strategy

Netflix said recent price adjustments in markets, including the United States, Mexico and Spain, have performed in line with expectations. Management said pricing decisions remain tied to delivering more value for members before raising prices.

Peters told analysts that retention trends, plan selection and customer behavior help guide pricing decisions. He said that the company continues to evaluate ways to improve member acquisition and has tested approaches such as lower-cost introductory offers and free trials in certain markets.

Chief financial officer Spencer Neumann said third-quarter revenue growth is expected to be driven by membership growth, pricing and higher ad revenues. Netflix forecast third-quarter revenues of $12.86 billion and an operating margin of 33.2%.

NFLX Expands Live, Gaming & Partnerships

Netflix continued to invest in additional entertainment formats, including live programming, games and partnerships. Management said live events remain valuable for customer acquisition despite accounting for a smaller portion of overall viewing.

Peters said that cloud-based TV games are gaining traction, with FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition and Unhinged becoming the company’s two most successful cloud game debuts. He also highlighted growth in kids' gaming engagement following the launch of Netflix Playground.

Netflix discussed its TF1 partnership in France as an example of expanding its entertainment offering. Peters said that early results from integrating TF1 programming into Netflix were encouraging as the company evaluates additional partnership opportunities.

Netflix Keeps Long-Term Growth Priorities

Netflix narrowed its 2026 revenue forecast to $51.0-$51.4 billion while maintaining an operating margin expectation of 31.5%. Management said the outlook reflects continued membership growth, pricing and a projected roughly doubling of ad revenues to approximately $3 billion.

The company also maintained its capital allocation approach, prioritizing business reinvestment, selective acquisitions and share repurchases. Netflix repurchased $4.7 billion of stock in the second quarter and ended the quarter with $9.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Management’s overall message centered on expanding Netflix’s entertainment ecosystem while improving monetization efficiency. Executives emphasized disciplined investment across content, technology and new formats as the company targets continued growth.

Zacks Signals Point to Mixed Stock Factors

Netflix has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while its Style Scores include Value Score D, Growth Score B, Momentum Score C and VGM Score of C. The Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth, momentum and combined VGM characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger relative attributes within each category. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores are designed as a complement to the Zacks Rank, which is driven by earnings estimate revisions and helps indicate potential near-term stock performance trends. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following quarterly results.





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