Markets
NFLX

Netflix Q1 Profit Up On Strong Revenue, Warner Bros. Termination Fee

April 16, 2026 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter results, with profit rising from a year earlier, driven by double-digit revenue growth and a hefty termination fee tied to the Warner Bros. Deal.

Net income for the quarter was $5.28 billion or $1.23 per share, compared to $2.89 billion or $0.66 per share last year.

Profit was driven by higher-than-projected operating income and the $2.8 billion termination fee related to the Warner Bros. transaction, which was recognized in "interest and other income."

Revenues for the first quarter grew 16% year over year to $12.25 billion from $10.54 billion last year. Revenue growth was 14% on a foreign exchange basis. Revenue growth was driven primarily by membership growth, higher pricing, and increased ad revenue.

Looking forward, the company said its full year 2026 guidance is unchanged. Netflix expects 2026 revenue of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, which represents 12%-14% growth, driven by continued healthy membership growth, pricing and a projected rough doubling of our ads revenue. Similarly, we're still targeting an operating margin of 31.5% for 2026 based on F/X rates as of January 1, 2026 vs. 29.5% in 2025. For the second quarter, the company expect revenue growth of 13%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.