Netflix Pushes for Global Brand Partnership to Fend Off Competition

Netflix NFLX is strengthening its brand power through a multi-year global partnership with AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer and the company behind Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois. The move underscores Netflix’s strategy to fend off intensifying competition by aligning with powerful consumer brands that share global reach and cultural influence.



The collaboration will span co-marketing campaigns, live events, title integrations and even special packaging, allowing both companies to connect with audiences through shared passions like sports, food, music and comedy. AB InBev will showcase its brands across Netflix titles such as The Gentlemen in the U.K., Brasil 70 – A Saga do Tri in Brazil and Culinary Class Wars in South Korea.



The partnership also extends to live experiences, with AB InBev sponsoring Netflix’s Canelo vs. Crawford boxing event in Mexico and set to advertise during Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday. Looking ahead, the collaboration will reach major global stages, including the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Netflix & AB InBev Alliance: A Win-Win Deal?

For Netflix, the alliance with AB InBev strengthens its advertising strategy. As the platform scales its ad-supported tier, the brewer’s global portfolio provides a reliable source of sponsorship revenues and diverse marketing opportunities. Co-branded integrations across popular shows, live sports and cultural events not only enhance monetization but also expand Netflix’s reach in international markets.



Similarly, for AB InBev, the tie-up offers a modern way to connect with younger and digitally engaged consumers. By incorporating its brands into Netflix's shows and live events, the brewer strengthens relevance in moments when people gather socially — streaming, playing sports or celebrating. This partnership expands its reach across cultures and geographies, making beer part of the entertainment experience.



Essentially, Netflix ensures advertising growth, while AB InBev revitalizes consumer engagement — making the partnership a balanced, future-oriented play for both.

Netflix Faces Strong Rivals

The streaming landscape is intensifying as Netflix contends with heavyweight challengers Amazon AMZN, Disney DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, all ramping up global partnerships and content investments to capture market share.



Amazon Prime Video capitalizes on its massive ecosystem and strong subscriber base. AWS partnerships with global enterprises like PepsiCo, Nasdaq, Nissan and WBD further extend Amazon’s international footprint. Combined with record Prime Day sales and exclusive sports rights, Prime Video continues to strengthen its global edge.



Disney relies on its powerful franchises, surpassing 127 million Disney+ subscribers by August 2025, while expanding ad-supported tiers and securing sports rights to boost engagement. Its recent distribution pact with Charter and content deal with Spain’s Atresmedia further expand Disney’s reach.



Meanwhile, WBD is rolling out Max to 70 additional countries, targeting 150 million subscribers by 2026 through its vast HBO and Discovery content library. WBD’s new global licensing agreement with Mattel and a multi-year measurement partnership with Nielsen highlight its push to monetize content and strengthen advertising capabilities. These moves force Netflix to innovate beyond originals and confront fierce global competition.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.