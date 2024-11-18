News & Insights

Netflix price target raised to $950 from $800 at Wedbush

November 18, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese raised the firm’s price target on Netflix (NFLX) to $950 from $800 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul “accomplished the feat of proving to investors that Netflix can easily leverage its global viewership and marketing prowess to drive outsized live events viewership,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the event’s viewership showed Netflix’s “far reach on its global platform,” underscoring its ability to drive meaningful global viewing for regional sporting events.

