Netflix price target raised to $950 from $775 at Evercore ISI

December 02, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Netflix (NFLX) to $950 from $775 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. In the wake of “detailed” U.S., France and Germany survey work, the firm continues to see mid-single digit percentage upside to Street FY26 EPS estimates, with even further upside if Netflix returns to its historical price increase cadence, the analyst tells investors.

