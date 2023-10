Oct 3 (Reuters) - Netflix NFLX.O is planning to raise the price of its ad-free service after the on-going Hollywood actors strike ends, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

