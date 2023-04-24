News & Insights

Netflix plans to invest $2.5 billion in S. Korea - Yonhap

April 24, 2023 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey and Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O will invest $2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and scripted shows, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. streaming service announced the investment following a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after Yoon arrived in Washington for a state visit, the report said.

"We were able to make this decision because of our great confidence in the Korean content industry, and we'll continue to make great stories," the Korean newspaper quoted Sarandos as saying.

Netflix offered a lighter-than-expected forecast last week, as it looks to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing into the second quarter to make improvements, delaying some financial benefits.

