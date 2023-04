April 25 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O will invest $2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and scripted shows, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.