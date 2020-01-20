Netflix Plans Substantial Expansion In France

(RTTNews) - Video streaming giant Netflix announced plans to significantly increase its investment in France with 20 new French productions, and partnerships with leading French creative institutions.

Netflix on Monday opened its new headquarters in France, located in the heart of Paris. Netflix France currently employs 40 people, across films and series, partnerships and marketing.

"It is a real honour to be in France, with its rich culture and history of storytelling. This office is a sign of our long-term commitment to the country, and will enable us to work even more closely with the French creative community on great shows and films that are made in France and watched all around the world", said Reed Hastings, Founding Chairman and CEO of Netflix.

Since launching in France in 2014, Netflix has developed 24 French titles, including 6 films, 9 series, 5 stand-up shows, 3 documentaries and 1 unscripted series.

"We are incredibly proud of the productions we're currently filming, the ones we are developing and the ones we've unveiled today. The establishment of a new French creative hub brings new opportunities for us to work with the best and most exciting creative talent in France and to bring diverse genres and content to everyone who loves French storytelling," added Damien Couvreur, Netflix's Director of Series in France.

