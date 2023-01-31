Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Affect 100 Million Users. Here’s What You Should Know

It looks as though the days of Netflix password sharing are numbered, as the streaming giant has apparently had enough of people splitting their accounts with friends and family that don’t live in their households. Netflix has indicated it will soon introduce a new system that will block certain types of password sharing in order to protect its bottom line. So when will this shift happen, and what can you do if you're among the 100 million affected users?

Netflix password sharing: Why the crackdown?

Netflix has always disliked password sharing from a revenue perspective — they’d much rather have every user pay them for an individual account. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Netflix identified password sharing as a major revenue sink as far back as 2019, but company leadership was concerned about possible user backlash to any changes.

The issue of password sharing sat on the back burner until early 2022, when Netflix suddenly faced stronger streaming competition (from the likes of Disney Plus and Amazon's Prime Video), hefty content creation expenses, and, the real kicker, dropping almost a million subscribers post-pandemic.

So, along with innovations like introducing a new subscription plan with ads, Netflix felt it had no choice but to claw back some much-needed revenue by cracking down on password sharing across all global markets. Since March 2022, the company has since rolled out several tests of its new “Paid Sharing” feature in several markets outside the United States, according to CBS News . Reports from these countries suggest a slow ramping up effort to deter password-sharing —relying on technology and user conscientiousness to nudge chronic password sharers into paying for the service.

In a January 19, 2023 letter to shareholders , Netflix backed up its Paid Sharing rollout with the explanation that “today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.”

WSJ reported that there are about 30 million password sharers in the U.S. and Canada, representing $721 million in additional revenue for Netflix from those markets alone under the new Paid Sharing regime.

When will the password crackdown happen?

In its January 2023 shareholder letter, Netflix explained that Paid Sharing will roll out in its remaining global markets “later in Q1” — which means these password-sharing changes should kick in for affected U.S. users by the end of March 2023.

What Netflix users can expect

Netflix FAQs state that the company will use "IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account" to determine which devices are in the same household. It also says “People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix,” but that “Netflix will not automatically charge you if you share your account with someone who doesn’t live with you.”

So, if you’re the account holder lending out your password, you won’t get a bill or have your programming disrupted. But if you’re the one free riding on the account, Netflix will first use various tech signposts to determine if you actually live in the house. If the platform determines that you don’t live there, by the end of March you’ll likely be blocked from signing into the shared account. That is until you or the account holder pay a small fee to keep sharing.

Be ready for confusion and technical glitches, too. Global tech site Rest of World reported that Netflix’s 2022 Paid Sharing test in Peru was a big mess. Many Peruvian users were able to avoid the extra charges, while others were prompted to pay more and responded by canceling their accounts.

What affected Netflix users can do

The 100 million password borrowers users worldwide (and 30 million in North America) who suddenly find themselves blocked from their favorite Netflix shows have a few options:

Pay the new fee. The simplest option is to pay the forthcoming Paid Sharing fee, which could be as little as $3 per month, according to WSJ .

. Skip the hassle and finally get your own Netflix account. The company offers a “Basic with ads” plan for just $6.99 per month.

for just $6.99 per month. Switch to a competing streaming service that doesn’t look over your shoulder... Yet. Disney Plus offers reasonable monthly packages and doesn’t crack down on password sharing - yet. Ditto Amazon Prime Video , which is probably the best streaming deal on the market, at the cost of free with Amazon Prime.