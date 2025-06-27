Netflix Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 155 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $2,917,617, and 120 are calls, for a total amount of $16,220,624.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $2310.0 for Netflix over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $2310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $935.95 $927.9 $932.12 $400.00 $3.4M 186 24 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $1319.0 $1309.0 $1309.0 $10.00 $1.0M 11 8 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $932.75 $931.35 $931.36 $400.00 $745.3K 186 23 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $935.6 $928.9 $930.95 $400.00 $744.7K 186 8 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $251.5 $246.7 $248.54 $1320.00 $298.2K 32 19

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Netflix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Netflix

Trading volume stands at 1,784,414, with NFLX's price up by 0.93%, positioned at $1318.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1445.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1425. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Netflix with a target price of $1250. * An analyst from Pivotal Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1600. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Netflix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Pivotal Research Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.