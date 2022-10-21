US Markets
Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows.

The store - open until early January - offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama "Bridgerton."

Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in "Stranger Things."

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Phil Lavelle, editing by Deepa Babington)

