Netflix (NFLX) Unveils Yu Yu Hakusho With Groundbreaking VFX

Netflix NFLX released the trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho, which provides cutting-edge visual effects that depict the intense clashes between humans and demons, setting a groundbreaking standard for live-action adaptations.



The upcoming five-episode series successfully captures the core essence of the original best-selling manga by skillfully integrating supernatural elements in a manner that appears convincingly realistic. This achievement was realized through a collaborative effort with Scanline VFX, which is renowned for its contributions to major Hollywood productions.



To achieve this visual spectacle, the production team utilized state-of-the-art performance capture technology, employing 170 cameras simultaneously filming actors from all angles in 360 degrees. This innovative approach allows director Sho Tsukikawa to later select the optimal perspective as if maneuvering a single camera, resulting in realistic CG character assets that seamlessly interact with the live-action components.



Shares of NFLX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have returned 54.4% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 12.4% year to date. The outstanding performance can be credited to the continuous growth of the subscriber base and the strong lineup of content offerings.



Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix’s December Lineup to Fend Off Competition

As the festive season approaches, Netflix is set to release eagerly-awaited returning series as well as fresh captivating titles. At the forefront of this lineup is the much-anticipated second season of the globally acclaimed series, Sweet Home, a trailblazer in the K-creature genre. Additionally, Gyeongseong Creature promises to elevate the stakes within this genre.



Delight is an added bonus as actor Song Kang effortlessly shifts from portraying a heroic monster-human in Sweet Home to embodying a 200-year-old demon experiencing power loss in My Demon, highlighting his versatile and impressive acting skills.



These titles are expected to fend off competition from established players like Amazon AMZN Prime and Disney DIS.



Amazon Prime Video, a behemoth in the streaming sector, is accessible either as a standalone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription. The upcoming content lineup of originals features Reacher season two, Candy Cane Lane and Merry Little Batman.



Disney's streaming platform is well-known for its curated content tailored for young audiences and kids. The inclusion of exclusive franchises further boosts its appeal. Upcoming releases from Disney include titles like Theatre Camp, Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Marvel’s What If…? S2.



Verizon Communications recently bundled streaming subscriptions to Netflix and the Warner Bros Discovery WBD-owned Max platforms for its customers. Subscribers to Verizon's myPlan can choose to combine ad-supported plans for Netflix and Max at a monthly cost of $10. This addition marks a major collaboration between two giants of the streaming industry.



This is expected to aid NFLX’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Netflix's 2023 revenues is pegged at $33.6 billion, indicating 6.26% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $12.07 per share, indicating 21.31% year-over-year growth.

