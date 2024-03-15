Netflix (NFLX) Unveils Teaser of Japanese Movie City Hunter

Netflix NFLX recently released the teaser trailer of the film City Hunter, a Japanese live-action adaptation of the legendary and best-selling manga of the same name. The movie is set to release on Apr 25.



The video reveals the film's theme song called Get Wild Continual, a new version of the TM Network band's iconic ending song from the City Hunter anime.



Created by manga artist Tsukasa Hojo, City Hunter was a staple of Japanese pop culture throughout the 1980s, selling more than 50 million copies around the world. The franchise spawned a popular anime series that first aired in 1987 and numerous feature-length adaptations, including movies made in Hong Kong (one starring Jackie Chan), France and mainland China, but this will be the first time the property is adapted as a live-action film in its native Japan.



Ryohei Suzuki (HK/Hentai Kamen, Tokyo Tribe, Tokyo MER) stars as Ryo Saeba, a private detective navigating the gritty underbelly of modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo. Yuichi Sato (Kisaragi, live-action Nonai Poison Berry) directed the film while Misato Morita (One Week Friends, Koi Suru Haha-tachi) played the role of the heroine, Kaori Makimura.



Tatsuhiro Mishima (live-action Yu Yu Hakusho) has written the screenplay, Shinichi Takahashi is the executive producer and Yoshihide Otomo (INU-OH, Lupin Zero, live-action Orange) has composed the music.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

NFLX Strengthens Japanese Content to Boost Prospects

The streamer has revealed that Japanese-language content is its third most-viewed non-English-language content, behind Korean and Spanish. Shares of Netflix have gained 25.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 3.1%.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company expects first-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.49 per share, indicating growth of 55.9% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Another title on the streamer’s Japanese film slate is Drawing Closer, starring singer-actor Ren Nagase and Natsuki Deguchi. This film is expected to release on Jun 27, 2024.



Other series include The Queen of Villains, which tells the story of Dump Matsumoto, a professional wrestler who ignited a boom in women’s wrestling in the 1980s with her cult-like following. It features comedian Yuriyan Retriever in the leading role, who appeared on America’s Got Talent Season 14.



Crime drama Tokyo Swindlers, directed and written by Hitoshi One, will star Go Ayano and Etsushi Toyokawa. Based on Ko Shinjo’s novel, the crime drama follows a cunning group of land scammers who use real estate sales as bait to steal large sums of money.



Headlined by Kasumi Arimura and Kentaro Sakaguchi, Beyond Goodbye is a drama following two people intertwined by fate: a woman mourning her fiancé lost in a tragic accident and the man who was saved by her late fiancé’s heart. Unscripted titles include Last One Standing Season 3 and the second season of dating show Love Village.



Netflix is tussling with the likes of Amazon AMZN and Tver for local streaming dominance. Prime Video is currently commanding 19.7 million monthly active users (MAUs), which is ahead of U-Next (8.2 million) and Netflix (7.5 million), according to Ampd, a data analytics company owned by Media Partners Asia.



Local broadcaster-led AVOD platform Tver had the highest MAU base overall (20.2 million) and also led premium VOD viewership in 2023, capturing 38% of the market. Along with NFLX, it also recorded the highest engagement, with Tver getting an average of 8.8 and Netflix 7.3 hours per user each quarter.



Amazon Prime Video’s Japanese content lineup includes Oshi no Ko, a live-action adaptation of the popular manga drama series, which will premiere worldwide in winter 2024.



Netflix’s competitor, Disney DIS-owned Disney+, has an expanded Japanese slate for 2024, led by FX’s epic period series Shogun, which was released last month. DIS will release 10 new anime originals over the coming two years via a partnership with local publishing house, Kodansha.



Warner Bros. Discovery WBD broadened its linear network presence in Japan through an extended partnership with local telecommunications company, J:COM. The expanded portfolio introduces Discovery, Animal Planet, Mondo, Tabi, Cartoon Network, Movie+ and LalaTV to the Japanese audience. Additionally, the deal encompasses a notable increase in content titles from WBD's extensive library.



Discovery’s Max might take subscribers back into Tokyo’s neon-lit back alleys with a third season announcement of the big-budget drama thriller Tokyo Vice, with the success witnessed in season 2.

