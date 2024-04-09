Netflix (NFLX) to Stream John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA

Netflix NFLX is set to stream John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, a special series featuring Mulaney and various famous and non-famous individuals in Los Angeles. This unconventional comedy show, created by Mulaney, include special guests and segments filmed throughout Los Angeles. The show is set to premiere on May 3.



The show revolves around Mulaney exploring Los Angeles during a week when many funny people are in the city, offering six live episodes packed with humor and entertainment. John Mulaney serves as the host, co-showrunner and executive producer through his Multiple Camera Productions. Ashley Edens serves as co-showrunner and executive producer, and Dave Ferguson is the head writer.



Mulaney will also perform at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest. This event continues John Mulaney's successful partnership with Netflix, following the release of three stand-up specials on the platform.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have returned 29.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 0.7% growth. The remarkable achievement can be attributed to the success of its recently released content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NFLX’s Upcoming Content to Aid Streaming Revenues

Netflix has been focusing on quality content recently. Upcoming content from the company includes Love, Divided, City Hunter and Amar Singh Chamkila. These shows and movies are expected to aid the company’s streaming revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2024 streaming revenues is pegged at $38.7 billion, indicating 15% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $17.01 per share, indicating 41.4% year-over-year growth.



Netflix recently released the trailer for Love, Divided, which features Aitana and is set to premiere on Apr 12. The international music sensation portrays Valentina in this remake of the French romantic comedy, Behind the Wall, where she engages in a unique battle of noise with her neighbor David, played by Fernando Guallar.



City Hunter is a highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular manga. The show follows Ryo Saeba, a skilled "sweeper" who deals with problems in the dangerous underworld using his remarkable athleticism, expert shooting skills and calm demeanor. It is set to premiere on Apr 25, exclusively on Netflix.



NFLX has released the trailer of its highly anticipated musical movie of the year, Amar Singh Chamkila, directed and written by Imtiaz Ali. The film tells the true story of Punjab's original rockstar, who came from poverty and became one of the most successful artists in the 1980s. Despite his immense popularity, his provocative music stirred controversy, ultimately leading to his tragic assassination at the young age of 27. The movie is set to premiere on Apr 12.



Such a strong pipeline of shows and movies is expected to fend off competition from players like Amazon AMZN Prime Video, Fox FOXA Nation and Disney DIS.



Amazon has become a major player in the streaming industry, offering a range of subscription and rental options for movies and TV shows through its Prime Video service. To entice new subscribers, the streaming service has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including the debut seasons of Fallout, Them: The Scare and the second season of Outer Range.



Fox Nation, an American subscription video-on-demand service, serves as a companion to the Fox News Channel. Upcoming shows on Fox Nation include Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special, Unsolved with James Patterson and Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS. These shows are anticipated to drive revenue growth in the upcoming quarters.



DIS’ streaming platform, Disney+, features content produced by Walt Disney Studios and Disney Television Studios. Among its forthcoming series are Doctor Who, The Acolyte and Ironheart.

Netflix, being a leader in the streaming market, is constantly making original content, even in regional languages, to attract more consumers and stay ahead of its competitors.

