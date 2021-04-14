Netflix (NFLX) to Roll Out Redesigned Kids Profile on TV App

Netflix NFLX is refreshing kids profiles on connected TVs to feature characters from their most-watched titles on screen in order to make the usage convenient for children.



The kids profile will include a favorites row that will feature characters from all titles available on Netflix, covering both licensed and original content.



The new interface will display the characters of a show or movie at the top of the title to make the appearance look more attractive. The changes are being rolled out to TV devices globally but will be tested on tablets and mobile in the coming months.

Netflix Boosts Content on Kids Profile

The new addition carries a bigger aim of making Netflix a convenient OTT platform all everyone around the world. Netflix Kids profiles are more character-driven and visual in nature compared to adult profiles that offer a range of horizontal rows of personalized recommendations to users.



Netflix has been improving its Kids content offerings over the past year. Last December, it began sending out Kids Activity Report emails to let parents know what their kids were watching, help them understand the themes and characters that most interested them, and even make recommendations.



Moreover, in case parents wanted to hide an individual title, they could do so, with the feature rolled out last April.



The streaming giant will release more than 50 new original movies and TV shows aimed at kids and families this year.



The company is set to release the animated feature, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, due Apr 30, which will feature the voices of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Conan O'Brien, Beck Bennett and Fred Armisen.



Netflix received an Oscar nomination for Over the Moon, released in October, depicting a young girl's journey to search for a Moon Goddess. Released in December, We Can Be Heroes from Robert Rodriguez followed a group of kids who teamed up to take on aliens who'd abducted their superhero parents.

Netflix’s Robust Content Lineup to Fend off Competition

Netflix has been aggressively expanding its original content library in the increasingly competitive streaming space, which is expected to reach $184.2 billion by 2027, per Grand View Research.



However, solid growth prospects of the streaming market have attracted prominent tech and media companies like Apple AAPL, Comcast, Discovery, AT&T, ViacomCBS VIAC and Disney DIS and incumbents including Amazon and Roku.



Netflix is expected to strengthen its original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages in the rest of 2021 to combat intensifying competition.



Recently, Netflix renewed its original series, Bridgerton, for seasons 3 and 4. The streaming giant is in production of season 2 of the Shondaland series, which will focus more on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s romantic endeavors and introduce new characters.



Additionally, it recently acquired the rights to multiple Knives Out sequels in a deal that reportedly exceeds $450 million.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s upcoming TV shows and movies for spring 2021 include Selena: The Series Part 2, reality competition The Circle Season 2, sci-fi thriller Stowaway, family drama Jupiter’s Legacy, epic fantasy adventure Shadow and Bon, and horror movie titled Things Heard and Seen among others.



