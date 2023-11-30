Netflix (NFLX) to Offer Grand Theft Auto Trilogy in December

Netflix NFLX has announced its intention to include the highly popular video game trilogy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition by Take-Two Interactive TTWO, to strengthen its position in the gaming industry.



The trilogy will be accessible to NFLX’s subscribers on the App Store, Google Play and within the Netflix mobile app starting Dec 14. This addition expands the company's collection, which already boasts more than 80 mobile games.



The Grand Theft Auto series is an iconic game, which has sold more than 410 million copies worldwide. The series includes games like Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V.



The addition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is expected to significantly enhance the company's subscriber base and offerings.



Shares of NFLX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have returned 61.8% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 10.3% year to date. The outstanding performance can be credited to the continuous growth of the subscriber base and the strong lineup of content offerings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix’s Upcoming Games to Aid Top-Line Growth

Netflix's gaming strategy diverges from traditional console approaches, emphasizing complementarity rather than replacement. Rather than positioning itself as a console substitute, NFLX sees gaming as an enhancement to its existing streaming service.



The company’s upcoming games include titles like Money Heist, The Dragon Prince: Xadia and Death's Door. These upcoming games are expected to aid top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2023 revenues is pegged at $33.6 billion, indicating 6.26% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $12.07 per share, indicating 21.31% year-over-year growth.



The Money Heist game invites players to immerse themselves in an interactive environment and become part of the crew in the original heist at La Perla de Barcelona. The decisions made by the gamers will shape the outcome.



The Dragon Prince: Xadia is an action role-playing game with a cooperative and hero-based gameplay. Set in the world of Xadia and coinciding with the upcoming sixth season of the series, players can embody the legendary champions of Xadia and engage in cooperative missions to combat well-known villains from The Dragon Prince.



Death’s Door is centered around the task of reaping souls and maintaining a routine of punching a clock. The plot takes a thrilling turn when the player’s assigned soul is stolen, leading the individual on a quest to track down a desperate thief in a realm untouched by death.



Netflix faces formidable competition in the mobile gaming industry from giants like Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL.



Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion has positioned it as a major player, particularly with the inclusion of Activision's King mobile brand known for the popular Candy Crush Saga games. MSFT's overarching strategy involves making its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform available on mobile devices, offering a comprehensive solution for gamers seeking access to high-quality titles without the need for expensive consoles or PCs.



Apple represents a significant force in mobile gaming through its App Store. As gaming is one of AAPL's most lucrative sectors, it is committed to enhancing its gaming experience to grow its core business.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.