Netflix (NFLX) to Live Stream WWE RAW Exclusively Starting 2025

Netflix’s NFLX efforts to bolster its content portfolio offerings on the back of its expanding partner base have been a major growth driver.



Its shares have gained 28.8% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 3.3%. The growth can be attributed to its expanding subscriber base, which contributes directly to its subscription revenues, the strength of its content portfolio and partnerships.



The company recently announced a long-term partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which is part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. TKO, to bring WWE’s RAW to air exclusively on Netflix every week starting January 2025.



RAW, which airs on Mondays, is the top show on the Comcast-owned USA Network, with 17.5 million unique viewers over the course of the year.



The rights deal that cost over $5 billion will span a period of 10 years. For the time being, RAW will be aired only in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Latin America.



With this partnership, Netflix aims to boost revenues and gain subscribers from the United States and Canada (UCAN) region as well as from the Latin America (LATAM) region. In the fourth quarter, the company gained 2.81 million and 2.35 million paid subscribers from the UCAN and LATAM regions, respectively.



Outside the United States, Netflix will exclusively telecast RAW and WWE’s other weekly shows like SmackDown and NXT, premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble as well as documentaries, original series and upcoming projects in the near term.



The RAW deal marks Netflix's first long-term bet on live events that appeal to a loyal, multi-generational base of fans who watch WWE each week. Live sports can become an excellent way for Netflix to retain these viewers who may otherwise have passed on a Netflix membership after its password-sharing crackdown.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix’s Growing Subscriber Base to Fend Off Competition

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is riding on an expanding subscriber base and a strong portfolio of content, which is expected to drive top-line growth in the near term and fend off competition from its contenders like Amazon AMZN and Roku ROKU. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Recently, Amazon announced a partnership with Diamond Sports Group. Amazon Prime Video will become the primary streaming partner to air the group’s live content. This will give Prime Video users access to content like live MLB, NBA and NHL games, and others.



Roku announced a partnership with Tennis Channel to launch the latter’s second channel, T2, on The Roku Channel, providing free and continuous access to live coverage of top tennis players and signature events for its 100 million strong audience.



Netflix is set to launch a pipeline of sports content on its platform in the near term. These include the episodes of NASCAR: Full Speed (Season 1), Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3), Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6), Full Swing (Season 2), Tour de France: Unchained (Season 2) and more.



At the end of the fourth quarter, Netflix had 260.28 million paid subscribers globally, up 12.8% year over year. For the first quarter of 2024, Netflix expects paid net sub additions to be down sequentially (reflecting seasonality as well as possible pull forward from the strong fourth-quarter 2023 results) but up by 1.8 million year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Netflix’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $38.40 billion, indicating growth of 13.9% year over year.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased by 11 cents over the past 30 days to $16.08 per share.

