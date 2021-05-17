Netflix (NFLX) to Expand Bridgerton Universe With New Series

Netflix NFLX is expanding the Bridgerton universe. The streaming giant and Shondaland recently announced plans to launch a limited series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte. The series will focus on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, as well as the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. The limited series will be written by Shonda Rhimes.



Markedly, Netflix renewed Bridgerton for Season 2 that will showcase the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as chronicled in the second book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.



Markedly, the Bridgerton book series consists of eight novels, each revolving around the love life of one of the Bridgerton siblings.



Markedly, season 1, based on the first book in Quinn’s series, The Duke and I, centers on the complicated romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (portrayed by Regé-Jean Page).



Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Moreover, last month, Netflix announced that Bridgerton has been renewed for the third and fourth seasons.



Netflix has been aggressively expanding its original content library in the increasingly competitive streaming space.



The solid growth prospects of the streaming market have attracted prominent tech and media companies like Apple AAPL, Comcast, Discovery, AT&T, ViacomCBS VIAC and Disney DIS.



Netflix is expected to strengthen its original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages in the rest of 2021 to combat intensifying competition.



Markedly, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company plans to spend more than $17 billion in cash on content this year. The company also plans to launch more originals compared with 2020. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Netflix has a strong content portfolio for the second half of 2021 that includes Sex Education, The Witcher, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) and You. Original movies include The Kissing Booth finale, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up and Too Hot to Handle.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.