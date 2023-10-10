Netflix (NFLX) to Discontinue its Free Access Plan in Kenya

Netflix NFLX recently announced that it is set to discontinue its free mobile plan in Kenya, where users were able to access 25% of its content without a subscription for the past two years.



Netflix is introducing a 4.99-pound ($6.07) monthly subscription plan with advertisements. While countries with lower-middle-income economies like Kenya offer significant potential for subscriber expansion in the streaming services industry, they also present challenges due to reduced purchasing power caused by inflation.



The free plan, which allowed viewers to watch Western and African shows like Money Heist, Bridgerton and Blood & Water, will end on Nov 1.



As part of its plan to attract new subscribers in Africa, Netflix has been investing in producing more locally-produced content from various African regions. Additionally, the company has been collaborating with local telecommunications companies to streamline payment processes.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Here’s Why Netflix is Removing Its Free Plan in Kenya

Following the termination of the free plan, users will have to switch to one of Netflix's paid subscription options if they want to keep using the service. This change may result in a rise in the number of paid subscriptions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, ultimately boosting NFLX's revenues in the region.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 paid net membership additions in EMEA region is pegged at 8.29 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 207.9%. The consensus mark for revenues in EMEA region is pegged at $10.56 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.36%.



Shares of Netflix have gained 30.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 4.1% due to a steady rise in subscribers in the previous few quarters.



Netflix has been progressively increasing its footprint in the African market, acknowledging the growth prospects within Africa's streaming sector. This expansion has been driven by factors, such as improved Internet accessibility and the expanding middle-class population.



Initially, NFLX employed a strategic approach of providing free access in specific African nations, including Kenya, to establish a foothold in the market and appeal to a wider audience. Subsequently, the streaming giant has broadened its African content portfolio, garnering global recognition with regionally customized series and movies like Queen Sono and Blood & Water.



The decision to end the complimentary service in Kenya signifies a transition toward a revenue-centric strategy. These potential plans may encompass broader expansion into additional African nations, deepening partnerships with African content creators, investments in Internet infrastructure and revisions in pricing strategies tailored to the local market.



Netflix could encounter increased rivalry from other streaming platforms that provide lower pricing, a broader content library, or enhanced features. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company faces tough competition from Showmax, Amazon AMZN Prime Video and Disney DIS.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Showmax, which has an exclusive partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery WBD for its HBO content, is emerging as a formidable competitor to Netflix in African markets, as its parent company, MultiChoice, is the owner of DSTV, the largest pay TV service in the continent. This has provided Showmax with a competitive advantage due to its deep knowledge of the local market. It also implemented a 37% reduction in subscription fees in Kenya in February.



Amazon Prime Video has been actively extending its presence in Africa, embarking on a significant recruitment effort over the past couple of years. Additionally, the platform has forged collaborations with African producers to increase its catalog of locally produced content. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video presented a 50% discount for students who registered using a valid academic email address.



Disney+, a major global rival to Netflix, extended its presence into multiple African markets in the previous year, including South Africa, Egypt and Algeria. Its exclusive content is famous worldwide and helps DIS penetrate into new markets easily.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.