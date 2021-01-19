Netflix (NFLX) to Add Anti-Racism Content with New Partnership

Netflix NFLX has been focused on diversifying its content portfolio that has played a key role in attracting viewers. The recently announced partnership with well-known author and antiracist scholar, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi reflects the same trend.



According to the deal, the streaming giant will produce three of the author’s best-selling books, namely Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You and Antiracist Baby.



The books will be developed across various formats and genres. Further, Netflix has selected several award-winning directors and producers to bring the three projects on the platform.



Notably, racism has become a prevalent topic of discussion among audiences of all ages, globally. The company’s intent to further educate its viewers and provide them significant insights on racism with the help of its recent initiative is noteworthy.

A Diversified Content Portfolio Fuels Audience Growth

Netflix’s shares have surged 46.6% over the past year compared with the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s growth of 29.7%.



The company’s robust original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages have bolstered viewership on its platform. Moreover, coronavirus-induced shelter-in-place practices have driven subscriber growth for the company.

One Year Performance





Additionally, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s continuous investments to expand its regional content portfolio are a key growth driver. This has aided the company to fortify its leadership in the international markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Earlier this month, Netflix established two new production facilities in Korea to increase its production of Korean original series and films, which further boosts its international presence. Notably, from 2015-2020, the company has invested $700 million in Korean content with more than 80 shows produced in the country.



Moreover, the company announced that it will be the exclusive streaming platform for Taiwan’s highest-grossing movie of 2020, Little Big Women, which will be available to the audience from Feb 5.



Further, the growing popularity of Netflix’s shows like Bridgerton and Selena: The Series is a major positive. Bridgerton is anticipated to have gained viewership from 63 million households within 28 days of its release on Dec 25, 2020.



Moreover, Selena: The Series made to the top 10 list in 23 countries and stayed on that list in Mexico for 26 consecutive days. Also, it was ranked #1 on the top 10 list in the first week of its release in the United States.



Solid audience growth garnered by a strong content catalog has helped Netflix continue its domination in the online streaming market, which includes top players like Amazon’s AMZN prime video, Disney’s DIS Disney+, Apple’s AAPL Apple TV+ and AT&T’s HBO Max.



Markedly, Netflix’s paid subscribers globally grew to 195.15 million, increasing 23.3% on a year-over-year basis, in third-quarter 2020. Moreover, it has subscribers spanning across 190 countries, which reflects its strong global presence.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.