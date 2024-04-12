Netflix (NFLX) Teams Up With Harry and Meghan for Two Series

Netflix NFLX has collaborated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create two nonfiction shows. Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions will produce both series. These shows are still in the early stages of production, and their titles and release dates will be revealed in the coming months.



The first show will feature Meghan celebrating cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship. Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show will be led by Leah Hariton and directed by Michael Steed, with Meghan as one of the executive producers through Archewell Productions.



The second series will focus on professional polo, a sport close to Harry's heart. It will showcase players at the highest level and the social scene around the sport. Co-produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the show will be led by showrunner Miloš Bala??, with Harry and Meghan as executive producers.



These projects are part of the deal that the couple signed with Netflix in 2020. They have previously released three docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead, with the streaming giant. They also have other ventures underway, such as Meghan's Montecito, CA-based lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and an adaptation of the novel Meet Me at the Lake into a Netflix film.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have returned 29.1% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 0.7% decline. The remarkable achievement can be attributed to the success of its original content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

NFLX’s Upcoming Content to Fend Off Competition

Netflix has been focusing on quality content for a long time now. Upcoming content from the company includes Goodbye Earth, City Hunter and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. These shows are expected to fend off competition from giants like Amazon AMZN Prime Video, Fox FOXA Nation and Disney DIS.



Amazon has become a major player in streaming, offering a variety of movies and TV shows through its Prime Video. To attract new subscribers, AMZN is working on exciting projects like the debut season of The GOAT, and the second seasons of Outer Range and Them: The Scare.



Fox Nation, a subscription video-on-demand service linked to Fox News Channel, has upcoming shows like Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special, Unsolved with James Patterson and Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS. These shows are expected to boost the company’s revenues in the upcoming quarters.



Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, showcases content from Walt Disney Studios and Disney Television Studios. Among their upcoming series are Doctor Who, The Acolyte and Ironheart.



Netflix introduces Goodbye Earth, a Korean series depicting a world grappling with its impending doom due to an asteroid strike in 200 days. Premiering on Apr 26, the show presents the chaotic scenario through a newly unveiled trailer. As the Korean peninsula becomes a danger zone, the population faces protests, increased crime and widespread panic, with individuals resorting to impersonating soldiers amid the chaos.



City Hunter is a live-action version of the beloved manga. The series revolves around Ryo Saeba, a talented "sweeper" who tackles issues in the perilous underworld with his impressive physical abilities, sharpshooting expertise and cool attitude. Viewers can watch it exclusively on Netflix starting Apr 25.



Netflix has released the trailer for the highly anticipated Indian series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Each frame of the trailer is filled with intrigue, passion and drama, offering viewers a captivating glimpse into the world of Heeramandi. The series is set to premiere exclusively on May 1.



These upcoming shows are expected to aid NFLX’s streaming revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2024 streaming revenues is pegged at $38.7 billion, indicating 15% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $17.02 per share, indicating 41.48% year-over-year growth.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.