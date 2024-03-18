Netflix (NFLX), Studio Colorido Team Up to Release My Oni Girl

Netflix NFLX recently announced the release date for the animated movie named My Oni Girl. The film will premiere worldwide on NFLX and in Japanese theaters on May 24. Directed by Tomotaka Shibayama, who worked on Studio Ghibli projects, this movie promises an enchanting tale of friendship and self-discovery.



It is the second of three films that Netflix is making with Studio Colorido, which is well-known for hits like Penguin Highway and A Whisker Away. My Oni Girl follows the story of Hiiragi, a high school student struggling to make friends until he meets Tsumugi, an oni (demon) girl searching for her mother in the human world. Their adventure begins when mysterious snowfall occurs.



The main characters are voiced by Kensho Ono and Miyu Tomita. Shibayama collaborates with screenwriter Yuko Kakihara and animator Masafumi Yokota to create a visually stunning world with captivating characters.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have returned 24.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 1.5% growth. The remarkable achievement can be attributed to the success of its recently released Japanese content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

NFLX’s Upcoming Japanese Content to Aid APAC Revenues

Netflix has received increasing demand from Japan in 2023. This has prompted the company to invest more in Japan. Upcoming Japanese content includes City Hunter, Parasyte: The Grey and Beyond Goodbye. This is expected to boost the company’s APAC revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2024 APAC revenues is pegged at $4.46 billion, indicating 18.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $17.01 per share, indicating 41.4% year-over-year growth.



In Japan, video streaming took a while to catch on because many people preferred physical media. According to a new report from AMPD, Japan's premium video-on-demand category grew from 50.6 million subscriptions in 2022 to 52.6 million in 2023. It brought in $4.5 billion in subscription revenues in 2023, up from $4.1 billion reported in 2022.



Five main platforms, including Amazon AMZN Prime Video, Netflix, U-Next, Disney DIS and Hulu Japan, are driving this growth. Together, these companies made $3.3 billion in subscription revenues by the end of 2023. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix were the top earners, making 23% and 21% of the total subscription revenues, respectively. U-Next saw the fastest growth, adding a lot of new subscribers in 2023.



Amazon recently acquired the Japanese survival thriller series, Acma: Game, for global streaming. It will stream on Prime Video Japan starting Apr 7. Upcoming content also includes the second season of the highly successful The Silent Service Season One – The Battle of Tokyo Bay and a live-action-drama series adaptation of OSHI NO KO, which is set to release worldwide in the winter of 2024.



Disney has been focusing on Japanese content to expand its presence in the growing market. A Japanese anime series named The Fable is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on Apr 7. Other highly anticipated upcoming content also includes Blood Free and Unmasked.



Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is trying to expand its presence in Japan by partnering with local telecommunications company, J:COM. WBD recently collaborated with DC for the Japanese anime series, Suicide Squad Isekai, which is set to release in July 2024. Upcoming content, such as Evil Does Not Exist and Unfair, are set to give tough competition to Netflix’s content.

