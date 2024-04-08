Netflix (NFLX) Streams Makoto Shinkai's Suzume in 169 Countries

Netflix NFLX recently announced that its animated movie, Suzume, made by famous filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, is now available in 169 countries from Apr 6. More countries will be added in 2025.



In Japan, the animated movie became available exclusively on Netflix from Apr 5, 2024. This addition of Suzume is part of the company's efforts to grow its anime library, which already includes films by Studio Ghibli and Studio Ponoc, making top-notch animated movies more accessible to a wider audience.



The film tells the story of Suzume Iwato, a 17-year-old high school student, who embarks on a modern adventure. She partners with a mysterious young man named Souta Munakata to seal "doors" and prevent disasters from happening across Japan.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have returned 30.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 1.4% growth. The remarkable achievement can be attributed to the success of its recently released Japanese content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NFLX Faces Competition in Japan's Video-on-Demand Market

Netflix has experienced increasing demand from Japan in the past few years. The dominant players in Japan’s video-on-demand market are Amazon AMZN Prime Video, Netflix, U-Next, Disney DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.



According to a report from GEM, Japan's market for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services was valued at 505.4 billion yen in 2023, marking a 12.1% increase from the previous year. This growth trend has been consistent over the years, with the market expanding steadily since 2020, driven by increased demand for home entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Amazon recently acquired the Japanese survival thriller series, Acma: Game, for streaming worldwide. It premiered on Prime Video Japan on Apr 7, 2024. Additionally, the company is planning to release the second season of The Silent Service Season One – The Battle of Tokyo Bay and a live-action-drama adaptation of OSHI NO KO globally in winter 2024.



Netflix has remained the dominant player in Japan's SVOD market since 2019, despite experiencing slight declines in market share over the past two years. U-NEXT has emerged as a strong competitor, steadily increasing its market share and surpassing Amazon Prime Video to claim the second position in 2022. U-NEXT saw significant growth in market share after integrating with Paravi in July 2023.



Disney is focusing on Japanese content to grow its presence in the market. The company’s first Japanese anime series, The Fable, was released on Disney+ on Apr 7. Other anticipated releases include Blood Free and Unmasked.



Warner Bros. Discovery has expanded its presence in Japan by teaming up with local telecommunications company, J:COM. WBD has also collaborated with DC for the Japanese anime series Suicide Squad Isekai, which is slated to release in July 2024. Upcoming shows like Evil Does Not Exist and Unfair aim to compete with Netflix's content.



The growing streaming market has prompted NFLX to invest more in Japan. Upcoming Japanese content includes City Hunter, The Grimm Variations and My Oni Girl. This is expected to boost the company’s APAC revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Netflix's 2024 APAC revenues is pegged at $4.46 billion, indicating 18.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $17.01 per share, indicating 41.4% year-over-year growth.

