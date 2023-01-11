Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed the most recent trading day at $327.26, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet video service had gained 2.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Netflix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2023. On that day, Netflix is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.84 billion, up 1.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Netflix currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Netflix is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.4, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 3.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

