Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed the most recent trading day at $492.39, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet video service had gained 1.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NFLX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.16, up 98.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.32 billion, up 19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.43 per share and revenue of $29.7 billion, which would represent changes of +71.55% and +18.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NFLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher within the past month. NFLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NFLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.49, which means NFLX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NFLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

