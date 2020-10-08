Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed at $531.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

NFLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.11, up 43.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.38 billion, up 21.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $24.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.57% and +23.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NFLX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. NFLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NFLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 85.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.28, so we one might conclude that NFLX is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

