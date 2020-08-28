Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed the most recent trading day at $523.89, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet video service had gained 8.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 8.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NFLX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 44.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.37 billion, up 21.49% from the year-ago period.

NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $24.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.06% and +23.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NFLX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NFLX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NFLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 83.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.1, which means NFLX is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 2.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

