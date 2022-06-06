Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed at $197.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet video service had gained 9.95% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.07 billion, up 9.94% from the year-ago period.

NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.94 per share and revenue of $32.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.67% and +9.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Netflix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Netflix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.73.

We can also see that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Broadcast Radio and Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.