Is Netflix (NFLX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Netflix (NFLX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Netflix is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Netflix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NFLX has returned 32.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 5.1% on average. This means that Netflix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PIGEON CORP (PGENY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 48.9%.

For PIGEON CORP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.8% so far this year, so NFLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PIGEON CORP falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.9%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Netflix and PIGEON CORP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

