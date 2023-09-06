Netflix (NFLX) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $445.76, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet video service had gained 2.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Netflix is projected to report earnings of $3.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.53 billion, up 7.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.92 per share and revenue of $33.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.8% and +6.69%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Netflix is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Netflix has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.53, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Broadcast Radio and Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

