Netflix (NFLX) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Netflix (NFLX) closed at $547.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet video service had gained 1.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 9.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

NFLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NFLX is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.14 billion, up 23.71% from the year-ago period.

NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.73 per share and revenue of $29.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.03% and +19.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NFLX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% higher. NFLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NFLX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.44.

Investors should also note that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 1.9 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

