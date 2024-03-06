Netflix (NFLX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $597.69, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

The internet video service's stock has climbed by 7.67% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Netflix in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.50, indicating a 56.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.25 billion, up 13.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.03 per share and a revenue of $38.62 billion, demonstrating changes of +41.56% and +14.53%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Netflix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.6% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Netflix is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Netflix's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.93 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.