Netflix (NFLX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Netflix (NFLX) closed the most recent trading day at $1,170.90, moving -2.34% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

The internet video service's shares have seen a decrease of 1.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Netflix in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 21, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.88, signifying a 27.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.52 billion, reflecting a 17.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.06 per share and revenue of $45.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.42% and +15.47%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Netflix is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Netflix is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.01. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.9 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.