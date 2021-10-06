Netflix (NFLX) Rides on Squid Game Success, Offers Merchandise

Netflix NFLX recently rolled out the official merchandise for Squid Game on its owned-and-operated online retail outlet, Netflix.shop, to capitalize on the unexpected success of the South Korean survival thriller.



Per Variety, which cited Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, the survival drama, which was launched on Sep 17, currently ranks as the #1 non-English show worldwide on the service.



The pastel colors used in the setup, striking costumes and the impressive metal mask for the Front Man are all sensational. With Squid Game on its way to becoming Netflix’s most popular original series of all time, viewers are expected to purchase the goodies to dress up for Halloween.



The Squid Game merchandise currently available from the streamer includes t-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets users pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie with options to pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with the show logo in English or Korean ($49.95).



Shares of Netflix went up more than 4% in the last week and touched $640.3 per share Oct 5, which marks an all-time high for the streaming giant. Recent share price gains have been fueled by the return or debut of well-known titles, including new seasons of The Witcher and the sitcom Seinfeld. But the latest push has come from Squid Game, whose massive popularity appears to be an early indicator of stronger user trends.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Foray Into E-Commerce and Video Gaming to Retain Subscribers

Netflix’s expansion into direct e-commerce and video gaming is expected to be a game-changer for the streaming giant in the long haul.



The company launched Netflix.shop in June, stocked with a curated, limited-edition collection aimed at generating a buzz for its original productions among fans. The site also sells products for Sex Education, The Witcher, Lupin, and anime series such as Yasuke and Eden.



Moreover, Netflix.shop allows the company to further capitalize on viewer interest in merchandise to help make up for the lack of advertising revenues as the streaming site, unlike many of its competitors including Hulu and HBO Max, doesn’t run ads.



Besides, Netflix is set to acquire videogame company, Night School Studio to provide games from Night School and other developers to subscribers without any additional charge, and without ads or in-game purchases.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also released casual mobile games such as Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up and Card Blast, along with Stranger Things: 1984, and Stranger Things 3: The Game for subscribers in Italy and Spain. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The appointment of former EA and Facebook gaming executive, Mike Verdu is expected to prioritize Netflix’s video game development endeavors, thereby opening up a new source of revenues. This could be the additional content driver that Netflix needs to propel its decelerating global subscription growth back into overdrive.



Netflix expects third-quarter 2021 revenues to be $7.47 billion, suggesting growth of 16.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $7.48 billion.



The streaming giant is facing intensifying competition in the streaming space from The Walt Disney DIS, Amazon AMZN, Comcast CMCSA, AT&T, ViacomCBS, Discovery and Apple. Nevertheless, it is riding on a strong content portfolio, thanks to which the company won 44 Emmys in total this year.



The company also recently launched its Play Something shuffle mode for Android users. This feature will play another movie or show that Netflix believes a viewer may like, based on their interests and prior viewing behavior. This mode had been officially launched for worldwide users on Netflix’s TV app back in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.