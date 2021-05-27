Netflix (NFLX) Rides on International Content Growth in 2021

Netflix NFLX has expanded its presence to more than 190 countries and won subscribers rapidly, owing to growth in regional content, its award-winning portfolio, and partnerships with top local content creators and artists, with some of them turning out to be huge hits.



The company is working on projects across Mexico, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, France, Turkey and the entire Middle East to drive international subscriber growth.



Notably, the company has launched low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. This is expected to further boost its subscriber base in APAC.

Expanding International Content Portfolio in 2021

Netflix is expected to benefit from international content deals and an expanded content portfolio in 2021.



The streaming giant recently revealed that popular Spanish crime drama, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Season 5 will stream in two parts. While the first part will arrive on Sep 3, the second part will premiere on Dec 3.



The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, as well as critical acclaim for its sophisticated plot, interpersonal dramas, direction, and for trying to innovate Spanish television.



Additionally, Netflix will put Asian American protagonists front and center for kids around the world with three upcoming projects namely, the animated action-comedy film The Monkey King, and two new animated series, the CG action Mech Cadets, and 2D-animated comedy adventure, Boons and Curses.



Regional feature films slated for upcoming release include, Italian biopic Baggio: The Divine Ponytail and horror film A Classic Horror Story, Thai horror film Ghost Lab, Korean Romantic drama Sweet & Sour, Spanish documentary Murder by the Coast and Indian feature films like Skater Girl and Tamil action-thriller Jagame Thandhiram among others.



On Feb 4, Netflix announced a number of upcoming Dutch and Belgian content that includes Snelle: Without a Coat, Just Say Yes, Ferry, Into the Night S2, Bulado (Dutch entry for Oscars), and Forever Rich (first Dutch Netflix movie).



Moreover, in January, the company established two new production facilities in Korea to increase its production of Korean original series and films, which further boost its international presence.



Further, Netflix will open a Nordic hub in Stockholm, Sweden, later in 2021 as it moves ahead with expanding its stable of regional content. By the end of this year, nearly 70 original films and shows from Nordic territories are expected to be available on the service.

Robust Content Lineup to Fend Off Competition

Netflix has been aggressively expanding its original content library in the increasingly competitive streaming space, which is expected to reach $184.2 billion by 2027, per Grand View Research.



At the end of the first quarter of 2021, Netflix had 207.64 million paid subscribers globally, up 13.6% year over year. United States and Canada (UCAN) reported revenues of $3.17 billion, which rose 17.3% year over year and accounted for 44.3% of total revenues.



Meanwhile, revenues from Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) increased 5.5%, 36% and 57.4% year over year, respectively.



However, solid growth prospects of the streaming market have attracted prominent tech and media companies like Apple AAPL, Comcast, Discovery, AT&T, ViacomCBS VIAC and Disney DIS and incumbents including Amazon and Roku.



Netflix is expected to strengthen its original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages in the rest of 2021 to combat intensifying competition.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.