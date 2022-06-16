Netflix (NFLX) Renews Korean Drama Sweet Home for Seasons 2 & 3

Netflix NFLX is bringing back its hit Korean urban fantasy action series Sweet Home for two more seasons. Lee Eung-bok, who directed the first season of Sweet Home, is also set to helm the K-drama’s new seasons.



Based on the 2017 webtoon of the same name, Sweet Home follows high school student Hyun-soo and his neighbors as they try to survive in a world where humans are turned into monsters.



The stars of Season 1, including leads Song Kang and Lee Jin-uk, will return for the new seasons, along with Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si and Park Kyu-young.



In addition to the show’s original cast, the upcoming seasons will also introduce characters played by Yoo Oh-seong (My Country: The New Age), Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), Kim Moo-yeol (Juvenile Justice) and former B1A4 member Jung Jin-young.



When Season 1 landed on Netflix in 2020, its terrifying monsters and clever storytelling set a new benchmark in the creature-feature genre, winning rave reviews from fans. The series went on to win international awards such as the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) and the 3rd Asia Contents Awards.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix Stock Lags Industry Year to Date

In the year-to-date period, Netflix’s shares have tumbled 70.1% compared with the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s declines of 56.3% and 34%, respectively.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s underperformance is primarily attributed to stiff competition in the streaming space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Streaming Services in Focus

Disney DIS is benefiting from the growing popularity of Disney+ due to its strong content portfolio and a much cheaper bundle offering compared with its peers.



In the last-reported quarter, Disney’s streaming services exceeded a total subscription of 205 million, a quarterly net increase of 9.2 million, driven by Disney+. As of Apr 2, 2022, Disney+ had 137.7 million paid subscribers.



Paramount Global’s PARA Paramount+ has been witnessing subscriber growth, driven by an expanding content portfolio. Paramount+ hosts a portfolio of more than 2,500 movies and 30,000 TV episodes, including content on popular franchises such as Star Trek and SpongeBob.



Apple’s AAPL Apple TV+ is gaining a solid reputation, with Ted Lasso winning multiple Emmy Awards and CODA winning three Academy Awards. Apple TV+’s Academy Award win over primary streaming competitor, Netflix’s The Power of the Dog. The win has boosted its position in the streaming industry as a serious competitor.



Nevertheless, Netflix’s diversified content portfolio, attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content, is a key catalyst.



Netflix has renewed a raft of its Asian originals lately, including Korean hits like Squid Game, teen zombie horror All Of Us Are Dead, and D.P.



Squid Game is also in the headlines after it was revealed that the megahit series will be made into an actual real-life game where 456 competitors will be competing for an enormous cash prize of $4.56 million.



Other Asian originals lined up for renewals include the Japanese fantasy series Alice in Borderland, India’s true crime drama Delhi Crime and various reality series from across the region, such as Indian Matchmaking, Singles Inferno and Love is Blind Japan.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.