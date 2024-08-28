Netflix (NFLX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Netflix (NFLX) closed at $683.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.12%.

Shares of the internet video service have appreciated by 11.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Netflix will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Netflix is projected to report earnings of $5.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.92%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.76 billion, showing a 14.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NFLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.08 per share and revenue of $38.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.6% and +14.71%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Netflix. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Netflix holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Netflix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.22.

We can also see that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.