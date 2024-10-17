Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Netflix (NFLX) reported revenue of $9.82 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.40, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses) : 5.07 million versus 4.67 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5.07 million versus 4.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period : 84.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85.05 million.

: 84.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85.05 million. APAC - Paid memberships at end of period : 52.6 million compared to the 51.96 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 52.6 million compared to the 51.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period : 282.72 million compared to the 282.76 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 282.72 million compared to the 282.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period : 96.13 million compared to the 95.61 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 96.13 million compared to the 95.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period : 49.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 49.53 million.

: 49.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 49.53 million. LATAM - Paid net membership additions (losses) : -68 thousand compared to the 853.62 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: -68 thousand compared to the 853.62 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. LATAM - Average paying memberships : 49.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.68 million.

: 49.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.68 million. Revenue- United States and Canada : $4.32 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

: $4.32 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change. Revenue- Asia-Pacific : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year. Revenue- Latin America : $1.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $1.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.13 billion versus $3.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

Shares of Netflix have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.