Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Netflix (NFLX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 35.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Netflix metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- United States and Canada' to come in at $4.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific' should come in at $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Latin America' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $3.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses)' will reach 4,758.07 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.76 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period' will likely reach 49,532.90 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43.65 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period' of 85,152.49 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.32 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'APAC - Paid memberships at end of period' reaching 51,959.18 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period' will reach 282,856.90 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 247.15 million.

Analysts forecast 'EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period' to reach 95,612.30 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 83.76 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EMEA - Average revenue per membership' at $10.98. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.98.

The consensus estimate for 'LATAM - Paid net membership additions (losses)' stands at 853.62 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.18 million.



Netflix shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NFLX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

