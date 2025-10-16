Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Netflix (NFLX) will report quarterly earnings of $6.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.52 billion, exhibiting an increase of 17.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Netflix metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- United States and Canada' to come in at $4.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific' should arrive at $1.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Latin America' stands at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' of $3.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

Shares of Netflix have experienced a change of -2.1% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.