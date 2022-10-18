Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

With shares falling 37% and 60% in the respective six months and nine, Netflix (NFLX) stock has significantly underperformed the market in 2022. Currently down 61% year to date, compared to the 23% decline in the S&P 500 index, the market appears to assume that the growth story at Netflix is over. Is now a buying opportunity?

The streaming pioneer is set to report third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. While the word "pioneer" is still applicable, Netflix is not alone in the streaming space anymore. The likes of Disney (DIS), which also owns Hulu, has caught up, sparking several burning questions for Netflix management heading into earnings. But analyst Benjamin Swinburne at investment firm Morgan Stanley believes the streaming giant’s upcoming advertising-supported tier is one reason to remain bullish on Netflix.

Swinburne, who has a $230 price target on Netflix, said in a note to investors that the company’s ad-supported tier could help Netflix not only grow its average revenue per user in developed markets, but also help expand its total addressable market. With more than 220 million global paid subscribers, Netflix is still the industry leader. When looking at the U.S. and Canada region, Swinburne expect Netflix to generate between 9 and 10 million new subscribers in 2023.

As such, the analyst raised his subscriber estimates for paid net additions between 2023 and 2025. The bullish subscribers forecast, combined with measures the company has imposed to curb account sharing, has given hope that the company can recoup not only lost revenue, but also realize higher overall subscribers and ARPU (average revenue per user). These assumptions, along with the question of whether Netflix will ever grow again, will be answered when the company provides its guidance for the next quarter and full year.

For the quarter that ended September, Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $2.17 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $3.19 per share on $7.48 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, Netflix’s earnings are projected to decline 10.3% year over year to $10.08 per share, while full-year revenue of $31.67 billion would mark an increase of 6.6% year over year.

Netflix was once growing new subscribers at rate of about at the 25 million per year. Those days are seemingly long gone. While steaming price increases in the U.S. and Canada and parts of Europe have contributed to recent sub losses, that’s not cause for concern. The streaming market size is forecasted to grow by better than 18% annually (compound) in the next four years. With a total addressable streaming market of 750 million, Netflix’s 220 million subscribers as of the second quarter means it has only penetrated 30% of the market.

In other words, there is still a 70% subscriber opportunity for the company to capture. What’s more, when combined with the lowest churn in the industry, Netflix has a notable advantage. The company’s slate of original content has been a key to its subscriber growth. And that's where the company plans to continue to invest, along with its pivot to an ad-supported tier aimed at reviving sub growth which declined by 970 thousand in Q2, coming in at 220.67 million, missing the 219.64 million guidance.

Meanwhile, the company beat profit expectations by 26 cents with adjusted earnings of $3.20 per share on revenue $7.97 billion which rose 8.6% year over year. The company will look to build on these numbers. Management has shown it can pivot to make the necessary adjustments to remain competitive. The ad-supported tier will be a major part of how soon the company can reaccelerate its revenue growth and subscribers.

